Jacksonville Sheriff officers responded to a robbery at the Hook Fish & Chicken in Arlington in which one employee was shot Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the restaurant at 10400 Atlantic Blvd., the suspect had already fled the scene, according to JSO.

Preliminary investigation lead authorities to believe the suspect, a black male wearing a green jacket and white mask, entered the business, committed a robbery, and shot an employee. He then took off on foot in an unknown direction.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation that will be followed up by JSO's robbery unit.

JSO asks for anyone who may have information about this incident to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

