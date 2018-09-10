R.L. Stine, best-selling author of the Goosebumps series, will be the headliner of the Jax Book Fest. The record-breaking author will be speaking and signing books at the event.

WHAT: Jax Book Fest

Jax Book Fest WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 23, 2019

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 23, 2019 WHERE: Jacksonville Main Library, 303 Laura St.

The Guinness Book of World Records cited Stine as the best-selling series author in history, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Public Library. "Stine’s Goosebumps series for young people has sold more than 300 million copies in the U.S. alone and has become a publishing phenomenon in 32 languages around the world, the news release states. "The Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween movie starring Jack Black and Wendi McLendon-Covey is set to release in theaters Oct. 12."

