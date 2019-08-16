JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With so many bands around town and only a limited amount of bars and venues to play in, you'd think that the music community would be a competitive one.

But Kenny Hensley, drummer for the band The Ride, says that couldn't be further from the truth.

"We're all pretty tight, it's a community, and we all get along," Hensley said.

That statement is only further proved by the event his band is hosting this weekend for a friend in another band.

Ridestock is a benefit concert with all proceeds going to help fellow musician and friend, Lisa Ann Taylor, as she goes through cancer treatment.

"Twenty four rounds of chemo, six rounds of radiation, surgeries, three weeks of hospitalization. It's all a blur," Taylor said. "It's been wild and I don't give up easily."

She's in the group Lisa and the Mad Hatters who have played in Jacksonville for years. They've also played sets across the country.

Hensley's band has been rocking the First Coast for years as well. They took a couple year hiatus and are now back together for one reason: Lisa.

"We wanted to have our reunion mean something, meaningful for sure, and Lisa is the perfect person," Hensley said.

They've already raised around $4,000 by selling reserved seating for the show featuring several other local acts. There's still room and there are still standing room tickets available on their Facebook page.

The show is at Cliff's Bar and Grill located at 3033 Monument Road on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

If you can't make it to the show, you can click here for their go fund me page for this event.