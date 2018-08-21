WESTSIDE — “He never made it home, you know? That’s a sad time,” a Commonwealth resident said.

He was sad to hear that a man died after he was stabbed in the Circle K parking lot.

“You can’t go to a gas station or store, purchase whatever you want to buy, and then come out, somebody gets into an argument and stabs you,” the man said.

This man has lived near the gas station for almost twenty years.

He feels his neighborhood is normally safe. JSO is still looking for two people involved in this tragedy.

JSO arrived at the Circle K gas station around 6:45 pm. The victim was transported from the scene to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

It’s unknown if this was a random or targeted attack. A motive for the stabbing is also unknown.

Officers believe that a light-skinned man wearing dark shorts and a red football jersey with a number 7 on it got away.

Police say that a woman drove away from the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with no tags.

The nearby resident didn’t know who was involved or why this happened. He’s praying for the victim to rest peacefully. He also hopes the people involved are caught.

“Because in his heart, it must’ve been an evil thought for him to act so violent on an individual and take his life like that,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV