The Jacksonville Zoo announced on Facebook the passing of one of their panthers on Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Babs, one of our Florida Panthers."

The Zoo says that Babs was rescued as a kitten with her sister Kakki and brought to the Zoo after their mother abandoned them. Both panthers have been with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens family since March 2005.

"For the past year, Babs has been battling health issues and receiving treatments for kidney failure, " The Zoo said in the post. "After a sudden decline in her health, the difficult decision was made to euthanize her for humane reasons. We are thankful for an amazing keeper crew for taking care of Babs throughout her time here at the Zoo. She will be greatly missed!"