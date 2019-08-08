A man is dead after an apparent domestic-related shooting in the St. Nicholas neighborhood on Thursday morning. A witness told First Coast News that the shooting was between father and son.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office says that around 1 a.m. they received a call regarding a domestic incident at the 4600 block of Wood Avenue.

When JSO arrived at the home, they say they found a man who had been shot in the middle of the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The man has not yet been identified, but First Coast News did speak with a woman who claimed to be the victim's mother.

The woman said that the victim in this shooting was Amos Lee III, 27, and that it was her ex-husband and Lee's father who shot him.

Police say that all parties involved are in custody.

JSO is looking into reports that this incident involved a father and son but has not officially confirmed that information.