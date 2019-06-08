The Clay County Sheriff's Office released its Internal Affairs report regarding three deputies who were fired following an 11-month sexual misconduct investigation at the jail.

The report details a wide array of disturbing allegations. The former deputies encouraged female inmates to masturbate, show their breasts and genitalia and engage in sexually explicit conversations, the report states. The deputies fired were Austin Hatcher, Marcus Beard and Kory Clarida.

The investigation was launched July 5, 2018 and included interviews with jail staff and inmates.

SUMMARY of ALLEGATIONS

Deputies were bringing cellphones inside the jail

Deputies were playing music for the inmates

Deputies were giving female inmates extra food, beverages and personal items out of the normal scope of duties

Deputies were passing notes and letters to and from female inmates

Deputies were exposing genitalia to female inmates

Deputies were encouraging female inmates to fondle breasts and genitalia

Deputies were encouraging inmates to masturbate

Deputies were receiving oral sex from inmates, and engaging in sex with inmates.

During the course of the inmate interviews, specific details were given about the nature of the allegations being investigated.

Inmates say that Deputy Clarida utilized a maintenance corridor to speak/flirt with inmates through the air vent/grates. They also said that he encouraged them to remove clothing, display privates and dance naked in exchange for extra food, beverages, and attention, according to the report.

Inmates also said that Deputy Beard would escort female inmates to shower and position the shower curtain so he can watch them, the report states.

Multiple inmates said that they displayed their breasts for deputies Clarida, Beard, and Hatcher when they asked.

During the interviews, Hatcher admitted playing music to inmates on one or two occasions but denied knowledge of involvement regarding inappropriate conduct

"The allegations against me from female inmates ... asking for sexual misconduct, behaviors ... the masturbation and stuff like that, I said it never happened," Hatcher stated in the report. "I've never asked, I've never rewarded or attempted to reward someone for that type of behavior ever."

Beard told investigators that on multiple occasions female inmates removed their clothing or flashed breast without provocation, but he always informed other deputies and requested that it be addressed, he stated in the report.

Beard admitted he could appear flirtatious, but never initially flirted with female inmates, he stated in the report. Beard did admit escorting inmates to shower, which was protocol if a female deputy was not available, the report states.

Beard admitted to bringing a cellphone into the facility. He also stated he often observed female inmates in the nude, using the bathroom and masturbating, but only did for a brief period of time and it occurred during his normal duties. He denied knowing any wrongdoings or inappropriate wrongdoing.

Beard stated to investigators in the report, "... if you feel like you need to terminate me or whatever, then you go ahead and do it ... I didn't do it."

Clarida admitted to bringing in a phone, playing music, and stated on New Year's Eve in 2017 he was told by another deputy to give the inmates a "10 second countdown'' and after doing it the inmates went nuts and removed their clothing and began to dance and yell.

Clarida stated inmates flashed breasts to him on several occasion unprovoked but denied knowledge of any appropriate conduct or wrongdoing.

"If you feel like it's in your best interest to let me go, then I understand it," Clarida told investigators in the report. "I don't agree with it because I did not do any of that stuff."

Sustained allegations for Deputy Clarida, according to the IA report

Displayed genitalia to female inmate

Encouraged inmate to masturbate

Encouraged them to display breasts and body parts.

Engage in sexually explicit conversations

Provided items to inmates in confinement

Slept on duty

Brought phone inside the jail

Played music

Failed to log adverse inmate behavior

Sustained allegations for Deputy Beard, according to the IA report

Encouraged them to display breasts and body parts.

Look at inmates while they showered

Engaged in sexually explicit convo's

Brought phone inside the jail

Played music

Failed to log adverse inmate behavior

Sustained allegations for Deputy Hatcher, according to the IA report