The Jacksonville Armada FC may soon have their own stadium in Downtown Jacksonville according to a Facebook post from Robert Palmer, owner of the team.

"It’s been a rough couple of years for the Jacksonville Armada with the league troubles starting right after I bought the team, but we’re now focusing on a new chapter and it’s going to start with a stadium in downtown," the post reads.

In the post, Palmer quotes a story from the Jacksonville Business Journal who reports that the city is in talks to enter into an agreement to sell a plot of land to the owners of the Jacksonville Armada.

The Jacksonville Business Journal reports that space occupies a five-acre plot near A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Arlington Expressway.

Last year, Palmer announced he was pursuing the idea of a stadium facility for the team but was still searching for the right location that would have the biggest impact on the community and the businesses nearby.

The reports of these most recent talks with the city come just a week after the sudden announcement of the closure of the Jacksonville Armada store at the St Johns Town Center.