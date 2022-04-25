Report: Celebration Church founder accused of being narcissist, making insane demands from staff

Nelson Mullins reported that the single word used most frequently to describe Stovall Weems was 'narcissist'.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigative report made public by Celebration Church in Jacksonville suggests that blurred lines, intimidation and misuse of funds are at the root of the controversy surrounding the recent resignation of Celebration Church founder Stovall Weems

Weems announced his resignation from the Jacksonville megachurch over Instagram Monday night, posting a letter dated Friday that told the 12,000-member church’s board of trustees he was leaving immediately.

“I shall not and cannot be legally connected to any church in which the leadership abandons the clear biblical principles and scriptural qualifications” for governance and oversight, the letter said.

An investigative report prepared by Nelson Mullins, a U.S. law firm and lobby group hired by the church, was made public on the church's website days later.

The company says the report is the result of thousands of pages of documents and more than 20 interviews with current and former church leadership team members.

The company reportedly requested that Stovall and Kerri Weems be interviewed as well, but they refused.

Overall, the report states that Weems' engaged in a series of "improper and unauthorized" financial transactions through which they personally benefitted, either directly or indirectly, at the expense of the Church.



The report from Nelson Mullins suggests that witnesses described many examples of overbearing demands on behalf of the Weems.

One witness allegedly reported that she had to beg for one hour per day, in which she was not required to immediately respond to text messages.

Another reported that Weems reportedly instructed an employee to drive to a liquor store late at night and deliver a bottle of bourbon to his house because he did not want to be seen purchasing liquor.

The report says as the Church became more successful, the lavishness of the Weemses’ lifestyle also increased.

The Weemses’ compensation, staff, travel and expense accounts comprised approximately 10% of the Church’s total revenue.

Based on the findings of the investigation report, the Church’s attorneys recommended several action steps, all of which were approved by the Board during a meeting on April 24, 2022.