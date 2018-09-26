A report card of race representation in public colleges and universities grades over a dozen Florida and Georgia schools at a “D” or “F” in some categories. However, some schools are questioning the methodology.

Asa Garcia says at the University of Florida, she feels there is a lack of diversity.

“I feel very secluded, you know people of my color here I don’t feel like there’s a lot of diversity,” Garcia said.

First Coast News took that to University of Florida’s Chief Diversity Officer Antonio Farias.

“We’re lagging behind,” Farias said. “UF is no different than other top-tier schools in that we need to do a better job of recruiting [and maintaining] African-American faculty and students.”

He added the study from the University of Southern California, “got our attention.” Numbers from the study show UF has an African-American student population of 6.1 percent. Schools like Florida State and the University of North Florida, both have above 8 percent.

View the report cards for schools included in the USC study.

We reached out to the Florida and Georgia schools listed. Florida State said it would look further into our request, but that three years straight the school has been recognized nationally for diversity.

UNF, which received and overall "C" grade in the report, responded Wednesday via email and in part took issue with the methodology of the study.

“The one place UNF scored low was because our percentage of black students doesn’t match the percentage of black students aged 18-24 statewide . . . such a comparison assumes each school draws its students equally from across the entire state. That’s simply not true for UNF nor for many of the other schools in our state or in other states.”

The report card listed six Georgia schools with A’s for it’s representation of African-American students.

First Coast News reached out to the top-graded schools to see what they were doing different. Statements from several of the schools are still being prepared as of this publication.

Back in Gainesville, Farias said there is a constant effort by the school to better serve its students.

“If you create a big vision and you forget to have respect and dignity on a one-on-one level, it’s all for naught,” Farias said.

