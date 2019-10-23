The remains found in Ocala National Forest on Sunday have been identified as those of a middle-aged white male.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the man is between the ages of 45 and 55, is around 6 feet and three inches tall.

Deputies say the remains were found by a hunter in the area of Southeast Forest Road. While walking the hunter says he saw what he thought was a deer scratching in the ground, and started moving around some leaves.

That's when the remains were found.

Anyone with any information about this find incident can call Marion deputies at 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867