Florida governor gives latest COVID-19 numbers in South Florida

On Monday, DeSantis spoke about the increase in positive testing percentages, citing increased and more widespread testing.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday from Pan American Hospital in Miami.

DeSantis addressed the latest testing numbers in Miami-Dade, saying that as of Tuesday 50,461 people had tested positive with 4,173 hospitalizations and 1,057 deaths.

"When we started this clearly the testing levels were low... part of that was a limited testing capacity," said DeSantis. "The positivity rate was about 10% for the first 4 to 6 weeks. This week we've done about 400,000 tests and have just under a 15% positivity rate."

On Sunday, Florida eclipsed 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 which comes just two weeks after Florida passed the 100,000 threshold.

But a lot has changed between the first 100,000 cases and the next, most notably the dramatic decline in the death toll - which dropped by more than 82%. DeSantis said the testing-to-positive case ratio has remained basically the same.

DeSantis said that the main drivers of the numbers now include the younger population as they continue to go out and socialize.