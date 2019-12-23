Two men were taken into custody in Jacksonville over the weekend in connection to a missing person's case turned homicide investigation in Alabama, reports Rachael Wilkerson with WPMI.

Police say David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32, and Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, 21, were arrested in connection with the disappearance of 21-year-old Tracie Dennis.

WPMI reports Hernandez and Oslan were arrested in the Jackson Heights area of Jacksonville shortly before midnight on Friday.

They were booked into the Duval County Jail Saturday morning. Both are charged with murder.

Dennis was last seen Monday, Dec. 16, reports WPMI.

Neighbors in Alabama told investigators they heard two gunshots and a scream coming from the home Monday night.

Investigators collected enough evidence from the home to declare it a homicide investigation.

During a press conference, police said they found a body at the home buried in the backyard, WPMI reports.

Police believe the body belonged to Dennis.

First Coast News is working to learn more about these arrests. When information becomes available this story will be updated.

RELATED: Putnam County deputies searching for man charged with attempted murder in domestic violence shooting

RELATED: Georgia twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother