Two State Troopers among three people struck, killed by driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers are among three people that were struck and killed by a driver along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Monday.

The crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia.

Authorities said that two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed by a driver who was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PTSA) identified the troopers as Martin Mack and Branden Sisca.

The third victim, a pedestrian, has not been identified at this time.

Television news video showed a wrecked patrol SUV and debris scattered across the roadway.

The section of highway was closed while investigators combed through the scene.

The PTSA released the following statement:

“Trooper Martin Mack and Branden Sisca died serving the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. They are heroes, who will forever be honored by all those who take recite the Pennsylvania State Police Call of Honor and serve as a Pennsylvania State Trooper. Our hearts, love and prayers go out to their loved ones. The PSTA will be there for them during this difficult time. We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pedestrian who was killed in this tragedy.”

Troopers Mack and Sisca were organ donors and have donated their organs to the Gift of Life Program.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement saying he and his wife were saddened by the deaths.