AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty, Tuesday night, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WAGT in Augusta reports a Richmond County deputy was conducting "proactive patrols" when he was shot near the Augusta Mart.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Cecil Ridley.

According to WAGT, the patrols were part of the sheriff's office's effort to curb gun violence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is responding to the scene.

There was no other information on a suspect or what happened that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

