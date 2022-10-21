x
One killed in crash on US 301 in Alachua County

Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER.
Credit: Alachua County Fire Rescue

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Alachua County, according to law enforcement. 

Officials responded to a wreck on 301 near Orange Heights, where they found two vehicles with extensive damage and several people injured. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, one of them was pronounced dead at the ER. 

The identities of those involved have not been released, at this time. 

The crash caused several hours of traffic delays. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

