Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy

Jaxon was last seen in Live Oak, Florida.

LIVE OAK, Fla — Have you seen Jaxon Nickerson?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 9-year-old last seen in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak, Florida on January 28.

Jaxon is described as 4 feet tall, 65 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. His hair is long and he wears it in a ponytail, law enforcement says.

Authorities say he could be with Samantha Nickerson, 36. She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches, around 125 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes.