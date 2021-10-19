More than 50 families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will split the money from the Broward County school district.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The families of those killed, wounded and scarred in the 2018 Parkland school shooting have reached a $25 million settlement with the district.

More than 50 families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland will split the money from the Broward County school district.

David Brill, the families’ attorney, would not say how much each family will receive, but the families of the 14 students and three staff members killed will get the largest shares. Those will be equal.

Sixteen of the 17 wounded and 19 people who suffered severe emotional distress will also receive payments.

“This settlement is fair and remarkable given the circumstances,” Brill said. Still, he said, it is “nowhere near enough money to compensate the victims. Indeed, there isn’t enough money in existence to do that.”

The settlement comes after the school district had won a state Supreme Court ruling that could have capped total damages at $300,000 without approval from the Legislature.

