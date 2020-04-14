Thousands of health care professionals and first responders were surprised Monday night when they got up to the register of their grocery store to find out their groceries were already paid for.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. rewarded thousands of customers with free groceries during Monday night’s health care professionals and first responders shopping hour.

The community heroes shopping in all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores throughout seven states in the Southeast were surprised with a $0 grocery total at the register.

Tim Shurling, a Winn-Dixie Manager in Yulee, posted a short recap of the promotion on Facebook.

" When you get a text mid-afternoon.... (that during) our first responders and medical professional dedicated hour of shopping, you will meet each and every one of them at the register to tell them Winn Dixie is paying for their groceries as a THANK YOU for being community heroes! So grateful to work for a company that recognizes true heroes!"

Southeastern Grocers says the company was moved by the recent generosity of well-known filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry. Perry partnered with Winn-Dixie last week during the senior and high-risk shopping hour to purchase groceries for customers at all 29 Louisiana stores.

“Southeastern Grocers is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness," said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "...As a community, we are stronger together and will win together with kindness.”

