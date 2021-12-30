Glynn County residents can expect recycling changes in 2022

x
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of Glynn County will see some changes in their recycling starting in 2022. 

Beginning in January, Glynn County Residential Recycling will convert to an annual $81 per cart subscription service, which will be billed $20.25 quarterly. 

If you are interested in continuing with Residential Recycling, you don't need to do anything and your current service will roll over and become subscription based.

If you don't want to continue with Residential Recycling, call (912) 554-7111 to stop service. 

