Coastal Georgia city prepares to welcome 1,200 bike riders

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A coastal community is gearing up to welcome about 1,200 cyclists this summer as the final stop on the 43rd Bicycle Ride Across Georgia.

The riders are scheduled arrive in the port city of Brunswick on June 11 after spending a week pedaling roughly 55 miles (88 kilometers) a day. Organizers estimate 1,200 or more cyclists will participate.

The ride was planned as a tour of Georgia farm country. After starting June 4 in Columbus, riders will pass through cities including Thomaston, Perry, Dublin, Hazlehurst and Jesup — often stopping at local farms and sampling produce along the way.

“We ride across Georgia just taking in the beauty of the state in various areas of the state,” said Anita Collins, who coaches a Brunswick cycling club taking part in the ride.