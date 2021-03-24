x
Woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach

Firefighters say a passerby heard the woman yelling from the drain around 9 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.
Credit: Delray Beach Fire Rescue

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman trapped in a storm drain was rescued in Delray Beach Tuesday morning, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say it happened just a few feet from a busy street. According to the report, a passerby heard the woman yelling from the drain around 9 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

Credit: Delray Beach Fire Rescue
Bottom of the storm drain

When crews arrived, they say they removed the grate to access the nearly 8-foot-deep drain and used a ladder and a harness to raise the woman out. Firefighters say a small crowd looked on and cheered during the rescue.

Credit: Delray Beach Fire Rescue

The woman was assessed by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, according to fire crews.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue says police are still investigating to determine how the woman ended up in the drain and how long she was in there.

Although it's unclear how long the woman was in the storm drain, the Sun Sentinel wrote that she was reported missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on March 3.

