Deputies: Woman had guns in diaper bag at Walt Disney World

The woman also had marijuana in a plastic bag with her, authorities said.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Court documents show a Georgia woman was arrested at Walt Disney World after security for the Florida resort found two guns and some marijuana in her child’s diaper bag. 

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Yunique Smith was arrested July 18 on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession. 

Officials say Smith was going through Epcot security with an adult man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son when the guard spotted a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana. 

Orange County deputies responded. A search of the diaper bag revealed a .45 caliber handgun on the bottom. 

Disney did not immediately respond to the Orlando Sentinel for comment, but the news outlet said the park rules state no weapons are allowed on Disney property. 

The Orlando Sentinel says a Disney-goer is caught with a gun at Disney Springs or while going through security at theme parks "a few times every year."  

