Wild Florida welcomes baby albino alligator for 3rd consecutive year

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There's a new alligator in town — and it's albino.

Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park welcomed a rare baby albino alligator on Monday, July 25. The baby is only one of nine eggs laid this year by the world-famous albino gator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard.

This is the third consecutive year that albino gators have been born at Wild Florida. The park continues to be the only place where they have successfully bred albino alligators.