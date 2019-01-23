A 21-year-old Sebring man has been identified by police as the shooter who opened fire inside a bank Wednesday in Highlands County.

Zephen Xaver pulled the trigger, according to law enforcement.

He surrendered after a SWAT team entered the SunTrust Bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road in Sebring.

At least five people have been confirmed dead. Their names have not yet been released.

Police say Xaver called 911 on himself around 12:36 p.m.

Investigators have not yet commented on any possible motive.

10Investigates found Xaver is from Indiana but moved to Sebring. Our team has been unable to find any prior criminal history connected to his name.

The Florida Department of Corrections said he was hired by the Avon Park Correctional Institution as a trainee on Nov. 2 and resigned Jan. 9. He had no disciplinary issues during that time.

An ex-girlfriend said she was devastated to learn about Xaver's alleged crimes. She posted a message on her Facebook page saying she was not yet ready to talk about it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

