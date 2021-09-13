Where Florida universities placed in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report

The college rankings take into consideration a variety of factors including affordability, quality of education and campus culture.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. News and World Report has ranked several Florida schools as 'Top National Universities' in its latest 2022 report.

The rankings take into consideration a variety of factors including affordability, quality of education, amenities and campus culture.

Here's how the major schools from Florida did.

#28. University of Florida (UF)

The school is locked in a 6-way tie with several other schools including New York University, Tufts University, University of California and others.

The big ranking this year for UF is that it came in as #5 in Top Public Schools. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by the school to congratulate them on the accomplishment. The University was also ranked #10 for Best Colleges for Veterans.

#55. Florida State University (FSU)

The school is tied for 55th place with University of Miami, which coincidently is a longtime football rival. FSU is ranked #19 in Top Public Schools, and

#26 in Best Colleges for Veterans. It ranks #1 for Insurance-based Business Education

#55. University of Miami (UM)

The University of Miami is a private institution that was founded in 1925. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 11,334. UM was also ranked #137 in Best Colleges for Veterans, #123 in Best Value Schools and #265 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.

#103. University of South Florida

University of South Florida is a public institution that was founded in 1956. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 38,579. It was also ranked #62 in Best Colleges for Veterans, #61 in Best Value Schools, #46 in Most Innovative Schools and #24 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.

#148. University of Central Florida

The University of Central Florida is a school based in Orlando and has more than 10 regional campuses in places including Daytona Beach, Ocala and South Lake. It was ranked #15 in Most Innovative Schools, #67 in Top Public Schools and #81 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

#162. Florida International University

Florida International University is a public institution that was founded in 1972. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 48,664. It was ranked #6 in Top Performers on Social Mobility, #78 in Top Public Schools and #2 for it's International Business program.

#202. Florida A&M University

Florida A&M University is the only historically black institution in the State University System of Florida. Based in Tallahassee, this school was also ranked #104 in Top Public Schools and #7 in Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It's tied with Florida Institute of Technology for the 202nd spot.

#202. Florida Institute of Technology

Florida Institute of Technology is a private institution. It was originally started as training grounds for space industry professionals working at what is now the Kennedy Space Center. It's ranked #288 in Top Performers on Social Mobility and #162 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

#213. Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University is a private institution that's based in Ft. Lauderdale.

#263. University of North Florida