Where Florida universities placed in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. News and World Report has ranked several Florida schools as 'Top National Universities' in its latest 2022 report.
The rankings take into consideration a variety of factors including affordability, quality of education, amenities and campus culture.
Here's how the major schools from Florida did.
#28. University of Florida (UF)
The school is locked in a 6-way tie with several other schools including New York University, Tufts University, University of California and others.
The big ranking this year for UF is that it came in as #5 in Top Public Schools. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by the school to congratulate them on the accomplishment. The University was also ranked #10 for Best Colleges for Veterans.
#55. Florida State University (FSU)
The school is tied for 55th place with University of Miami, which coincidently is a longtime football rival. FSU is ranked #19 in Top Public Schools, and
#26 in Best Colleges for Veterans. It ranks #1 for Insurance-based Business Education
#55. University of Miami (UM)
The University of Miami is a private institution that was founded in 1925. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 11,334. UM was also ranked #137 in Best Colleges for Veterans, #123 in Best Value Schools and #265 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.
#103. University of South Florida
University of South Florida is a public institution that was founded in 1956. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 38,579. It was also ranked #62 in Best Colleges for Veterans, #61 in Best Value Schools, #46 in Most Innovative Schools and #24 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.
#148. University of Central Florida
The University of Central Florida is a school based in Orlando and has more than 10 regional campuses in places including Daytona Beach, Ocala and South Lake. It was ranked #15 in Most Innovative Schools, #67 in Top Public Schools and #81 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.
#162. Florida International University
Florida International University is a public institution that was founded in 1972. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 48,664. It was ranked #6 in Top Performers on Social Mobility, #78 in Top Public Schools and #2 for it's International Business program.
#202. Florida A&M University
Florida A&M University is the only historically black institution in the State University System of Florida. Based in Tallahassee, this school was also ranked #104 in Top Public Schools and #7 in Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It's tied with Florida Institute of Technology for the 202nd spot.
#202. Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Institute of Technology is a private institution. It was originally started as training grounds for space industry professionals working at what is now the Kennedy Space Center. It's ranked #288 in Top Performers on Social Mobility and #162 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.
#213. Nova Southeastern University
Nova Southeastern University is a private institution that's based in Ft. Lauderdale.
#263. University of North Florida
The University of North Florida is located in Jacksonville, about 10 miles west of the Atlantic coastline and about 150 miles east of the state capital of Tallahassee. It's ranked #100 in Top Performers on Social Mobility and #132 in Top Public Schools.