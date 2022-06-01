Wawa is looking to hire 2,000 Florida workers

The company says wages begin at $15 per hour for both full-time and part-time employees.

FLORIDA, USA — The convenience store chain Wawa is starting 2022 with a massive hiring campaign in Florida.

Starting this week until the end of March, Wawa announced it was looking to fill more than 2,000 full-time and part-time positions across its 230 Florida stores. The reason, the company says, is due to seasonal needs and store growth.

Wages begin at $15 per hour for both full-time and part-time employees. The company says it also offers health and wellness benefits for its full-time workers.