Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral

The launch window is at 5:27 p.m. with a backup opportunity is available on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's nothing like a rocket launch to kick off the weekend!

SpaceX is targeting Friday for a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window is at 5:27 p.m. A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Watch it live here.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, one Starlink mission, and most recently the Ax-1 mission on April 8, 2022.