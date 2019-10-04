The Falcon Heavy is made up of three normal-size rockets bolted together. SpaceX originally pushed back their targeted liftoff till the end of the launch window at 8:32 p.m. on Wednesday, before postponing it.

The launch has been postponed until Thursday.

On Tuesday, SpaceX sent out a notice about the potential for sonic booms during the Falcon Heavy launch.

Two of those three rockets will fly back to the Cape together for landing, and that's when the sonic booms could hit, which would be about eight minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX says the booms could potentially be heard in Brevard, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

It will be Falcon Heavy's second flight ever and the first commercial launch for monster rocket. It's been over a year since SpaceX sent Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster to space.

The Falcon Heavy's payload will be the Arabsat-6A. SpaceX says it is a high-capacity telecommunications satellite that will be able to deliver television, radio, internet and mobile communications to those in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The satellite carries enough fuel to last 15 years.