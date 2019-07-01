Mobile users, click here to watch.

Republican governor-elect Ron DeSantis will take part at the Thought Leaders Luncheon at 12 p.m. in Tallahassee, meeting with Florida's top leaders to discuss his administration's plan for Florida.

DeSantis will soon become Florida's 46th governor on Tuesday.

He's scheduled to swear-in on the steps of Florida's historic Capitol around noon on Tuesday, followed by a speech that will center around his goals as governor.

Jeanette Nuñez will also be sworn in as the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

Prior to the ceremony, DeSantis' campaign will hold two days of events starting on Monday:

Monday, Jan. 7:

Women Transforming Florida: A Tribute Breakfast, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Bold Vision for a Brighter Future: Thought Leaders Luncheon, starting at noon

A Call to Action: Honoring Service, Sacrifice and Country, starting at 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8:

Working Together in Faith: Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, starting at 8 a.m.

Swearing-in Ceremony of Florida’s 46th Governor, starting at 11 a.m.

Bold Vision for a Brighter Future: Legislative Luncheon, starting at 1 p.m

Florida’s 46th Governor’s Inaugural Ball, starting at 8 p.m.

First Coast News is expected to livestream several of these events.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.