Gov. DeSantis hopes to lower COVID vaccine age requirement in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Ocala Friday where he gave additional information about COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that he's been working with Walgreens to bring additional retail pharmacy options to Marion County.

DeSantis said across the state, over 2.5 million seniors have been vaccinated so far. He said he's hopeful about these numbers and that he plans to lower the age requirement to get a vaccine sometime in March.

DeSantis said the state rolled out a rural outreach program on Thursday that he hopes will help get more people vaccinated that live in areas away from city centers.