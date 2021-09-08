Watch Live: Florida Gov. DeSantis hosts news conference with state education commissioner

Gov. DeSantis and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are speaking in St. Petersburg Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning.

He will be joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

He will be speaking at Lakewood Elementary School at 10:30 a.m.

You can watch that live here.

Additional Information:

President Biden recently criticized DeSantis' recent response to surging COVID cases and record hospitalizations in the Sunshine state.

"...It's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made – like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like – are bad health policy," Biden first said.

A day later, DeSantis, in a heated display, responded to the singling out of the state he leads.

“Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should, quote, get out of the way. Well, let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not gonna let you get away with it," DeSantis said.