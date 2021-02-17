Gov. DeSantis says Moderna vaccines delayed due to winter storms, expects state to get shipment by week's end

Earlier this week, DeSantis announced $348,000 in grant awards to rural communities for economic development.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Due to logistics issues stemming from freezing temperatures and snowfall across the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state's regularly scheduled shipment of the Moderna vaccine would be delayed.

He held a press conference at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

DeSantis said that he hopes to have the vaccine shipment in by the end of this week and that the Pfizer vaccine has not been impacted by the winter storms.

Those same storms forced Publix to cancel its scheduling event for COVID-19 vaccines that was set to take place Wednesday due to a delay in supply from the government, the company announced Tuesday.