x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Florida

Gov. DeSantis says Moderna vaccines delayed due to winter storms, expects state to get shipment by week's end

Earlier this week, DeSantis announced $348,000 in grant awards to rural communities for economic development.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Due to logistics issues stemming from freezing temperatures and snowfall across the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state's regularly scheduled shipment of the Moderna vaccine would be delayed.

He held a press conference at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

DeSantis said that he hopes to have the vaccine shipment in by the end of this week and that the Pfizer vaccine has not been impacted by the winter storms.

Those same storms forced Publix to cancel its scheduling event for COVID-19 vaccines that was set to take place Wednesday due to a delay in supply from the government, the company announced Tuesday.

The intense winter storm has pummeled tens of millions of people from Texas to New Jersey with ice and snow, preventing government delivery of allotted COVID-19 to Publix locations, as well as other vaccination sites across the state, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis signs resolution marking "Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day"

RELATED: DeSantis says any domestic travel restrictions from Biden would be 'unconstitutional'

 