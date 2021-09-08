Watch Live: Commissioner Nikki Fried, Duval County student hold discussion on masks in schools

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will host a Zoom conversation with local 12-year-old Lila Hartley Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will host a Zoom conversation with local 12-year-old Lila Hartley Monday.

Lila recently wrote to the Duval County School Board calling for a mask mandate, as recommended by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, as students return to classrooms this week in Duval County.

On Friday, the state took action to approve providing private school vouchers, traditionally used when students are being bullied, to children if parents disagree with a public school’s mask requirements.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued updated guidance adding a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.