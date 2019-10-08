ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort announced on Thursday that it will serve as the official host of the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games.

The games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The games will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Florida.

“Holding the event at Walt Disney World Resort continues the long standing relationship the company has with Special Olympics, which also includes additional sponsorship and in-kind support for the USA Games, as well as employee volunteers,” a post on the Disney parks blog said.