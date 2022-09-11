Walt Disney World theme parks to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

For all theme parks at the resort, there will be a phased closure starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Sunshine State continues in preparation for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Walt Disney World announced closures that will happen ahead of the storm.

The amusement park announced Wednesday morning it's planning to make adjustments as it continues to "prioritize the safety of our Cast Members and Guests during the storm."

For all theme parks at the resort, there will be a phased closure starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The parks will remain closed potentially through Thursday morning.

Officials say the parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time on Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of closures ahead of Nicole:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m. Magic Kingdom Park: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. EPCOT: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed.)

will temporarily close on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed.) Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close early Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. and will remain temporarily closed on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Extended evening theme park hours at Magic Kingdom will be canceled Wednesday, with nighttime spectaculars also being canceled.