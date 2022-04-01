Walt Disney World 'earmarks' nearly 80 acres of land for affordable housing development

It will be developed by a third-party on land in southwest Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 80 acres of Walt Disney World's land in Central Florida will be earmarked for the development of a new affordable housing community, the theme park giant announced Wednesday.

"For more than 50 years, our Central Florida family has played an important role in the story of Walt Disney World. As Disney cast members, it is our home, it’s where we work, it’s where we play and it’s where we grow. And at Disney, we’re always looking for innovative ways to make our community stronger," Disney Parks Blog reads.

Walt Disney World says the initiative, which is expected to include more than 1,300 units, has been in the works for some time. It will be developed by a third-party affordable housing developer and is slated to occupy land in southwest Orange County.

“We are invested in working together with our community to solve complex issues,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country, including right here in Central Florida. With this initiative, we’re lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company’s strengths. This is the right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

Disney World says the affordable housing development will offer a variety of home choices in a town that is near both schools and the expanding Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

"The development will be available for qualifying applicants in our region, including Disney cast members," Disney Parks Blog reads.