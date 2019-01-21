Witness video of a traffic stop in Tallahassee is going viral after it shows a 2-year-old girl approaching police with her hands up during her father's arrest.

The witnesses can be heard saying "he's holding the gun at the baby," but body camera footage released by the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) shows officers lowering their guns as they work to detain the girl's father, as well as get the child to safety.

WATCH:

Last Thursday, Chad M. Bom, 34, and James W. McMullen, 38, were arrested in the parking lot of Bealls in the 3200 block of Capital Circle Northeast. One of the employees reported that they shoplifted and that one of them had a gun in their waistband.

The gun located in the vehicle was a pellet gun, TPD said. They face second-degree petit theft charges.

During the arrest, officers saw the girl climb out of the pick-up truck. She imitated her parents and raised her hands while the officer tried to coax her to come to him. The officer then allowed her mom to pick-up the infant to ensure her safety.

“The body camera footage shows the officers’ concern for the children and their compassion as they permitted the mother to care for the children,” TPD Chief Michael DeLeo said.