Arrests were made, and authorities say several citations were issued.

Example video title will go here for this video

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Brawls broke out as massive crowds gathered over the weekend for an event aptly named "Mayhem at Lake George."

Aerial video from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows hundreds of boats at Lake George surrounding a crowd of people with a floating DJ stage in the middle. "Mayhem at Lake George" is an annual event hosted by Florida Watercraft Events where locals gather for swimming, dancing, music and drinks.

As the camera zooms in, four or five men can be seen pushing people off the platform and into the water, throwing punches at each other and kicking into the air.

Deputies can be heard describing one man laying on the DJ deck as "pretty bloodied up."

"We're gonna need rescue. We got one guy on the deck, looks like he's unconscious, bleeding heavily from the face," a deputy continued. "Lot of blood coming from the head and face."

The sheriff's office said they responded to the event with help from multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard, County of Volusia Fire Department and the Seminole, Orange, Lake and St, John's County sheriff's offices.

In a post on Facebook, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office simply wrote that "arrests were made and several citations and warnings were issued." However, WESH reports that law enforcement made 42 stops during the event, giving 50 warnings and writing eight citations for Boating Under the Influence.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said while there were a handful of arrests, the majority of the crowd was well behaved, according to the news station.