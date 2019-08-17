The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the missing child alert for the 4-year-old Broward County boy who was said to have gone missing Saturday.

Around 2:09 p.m. FDLE sent out a cancellation of the missing child alert for Tanner Swears.

According to the Coconut Creek Police Department Tanner Swears is unharmed and was dropped off with a family friend.

Tanner Swears was believed to be traveling with 55-year-old Stephen Swears and had been last seen in Coconut Creek in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement