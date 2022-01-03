Unvaccinated staff at Mayo Clinic in Florida to remain employed pending outcome of litigation, hospital says

All Mayo Clinic staff, regardless of work location, were expected to be fully vaccinated by Monday.

The Mayo Clinic says Florida staff who are not in compliance to the hospital's vaccination program remain employed pending the outcome of litigation.

Some employees of Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin are now out of a job for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, in Florida, that may not be the case.

"Mayo Clinic supports a required COVID-19 vaccination program for all staff including at its Florida campus to advance the primary value of Mayo Clinic – the needs of the patient come first," said Mayo Clinic in Florida in a statement to First Coast News.

"Florida staff who are not in compliance with our vaccination program remain employed pending the outcome of litigation related to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements.”

In July 2021, Mayo Clinic said about 95% of its physicians were already vaccinated, and overall staff vaccination rates ranged from 75 to 85 percent across Mayo Clinic sites.

Baptist Health also requires all of its team members and professional staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.