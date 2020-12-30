Universal Orlando reaches capacity 10 minutes after opening

The theme park said people can check for updates by calling its capacity hotline at 407-817-8317.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you had planned on heading to Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure Wednesday morning, you might want to come up with a backup plan.

For the fourth day in a row, the theme park announced it had reached capacity. This time, it happened 10 minutes after opening.

In a tweet, Universal Orlando Resort said it does anticipate reopening Wednesday afternoon. But, as of late Wednesday morning, additional guests were not being allowed inside.

The resort had warned of that possibility Tuesday night, suggesting people with flexible plans adjust their visit dates away from Wednesday.

Universal Orlando guests can check for updates by calling the capacity hotline at 407-817-8317.

Today, December 30th at 8:10 am, Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure have reached capacity. We anticipate reopening later this afternoon. For updates, please call our capacity hotline: 407-817-8317 pic.twitter.com/Khn7RSn6eh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 30, 2020

Universal Studios Florida still open entry but capacity limit imminent. pic.twitter.com/jJghxae9zm — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 30, 2020

