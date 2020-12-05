Universal Orlando's CityWalk to reopen May 14 with limited hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is taking its first small steps to reopening.
The theme park announced Tuesday it will reopen its CityWalk shopping, dining and entertainment complex on May 14 with limited operations. CityWalk will be open 4-10 p.m. daily during the phased reopening.
And, Universal Orlando said self-parking will be free.
Universal's theme parks, nightclubs, the Cinemark movie theater and the Blue Man Group venue remain closed.
Universal Orlando also says guests should follow CDC guidelines regarding health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some requirements for those visiting CityWalk:
- All guests and team members must wear face masks
- Temperate checks are required upon arrival
- Everyone is advised to wash their hands often
- Practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others
Here's what's opening May 14 at CityWalk:
- Universal Studios Store and select merchandise carts
- Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company (store only)
- Airbrush
- Hollywood Drive-In Golf
- Auntie Anne's Pretzels
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market
- Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville (outside and Lone Palm)
- Red Oven Pizza Bakery
- Voodoo Doughnut
