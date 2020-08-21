Unemployed Floridians begging governor to apply for grant that'll give additional $300 a week

The maximum Florida unemployment benefits of $275 is one of the lowest unemployment benefits in the nation. They say it's not possible to live off that.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Unemployed Floridians are anxiously awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce a decision about applying for the Lost Wages Assistance program as they are currently living off of a maximum of $275 per week.

The program comes from the president’s memorandum providing states with a FEMA grant to give unemployed Americans an additional $300 per week after the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments expired in July.

On a thrifty food plan, the USDA estimates the average American family of four spends $146 per week on groceries alone—this doesn’t include rent, utilities and car payments. Floridians say $275 doesn’t cover it. They need the extra $300.

The president’s memo includes an option for states to add an extra $100 per week, which would come from state CARES Act funding.

The governor has stated Florida’s CARES Act dollars are already allocated and it can’t afford to pay Floridians that additional $100. The governor said he doesn’t plan on the state contributing to the LWA program, but there’s a possibility the state may increase unemployment benefits. He did not say by how much or when it could happen.

First Coast News contacted the governor’s office multiple times asking when the governor will make a decision about applying for the LWA program with no response.

Unemployment advocate Vanessa Brito called out to the governor through emails, phone calls and social media, giving him until 5 p.m. Friday to make a statement on the LWA grant or she will submit a petition Monday morning for a constitutional amendment allowing a gubernatorial recall.

“We need accountability,” Brito said. “I’m tired of them being ignored. It’s not fair. Give us a statement. Tell us why you’re not doing it. What options are you looking at? I think people deserve that much.”

Brito explained that if DeSantis would not be on the ballot for 2022, he would focus harder on the unemployment crisis instead of campaigning.

The governor did not make a statement on the issue by Brito’s deadline. She is putting the finishing touches on her petition with her attorney that will be filed on Monday.