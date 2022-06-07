Watch: Unconscious woman saved from overturned SUV in canal in Volusia County

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is fighting for her life after being saved from an SUV submerged in a canal Tuesday in Volusia County.

Body cam video from a Volusia County deputy shows the heroic moment when deputies, witnesses and firefighters all worked together to push the overturned SUV upright.

The sheriff's office says the SUV veered off a road in Oak Hill and flipped on itself. With the help of everyone, the driver, who was submerged and unconscious, was able to be rescued.

Deputies found she still had a pulse, and video shows a deputy and firefighter performing CPR on her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office explained in a Facebook post the woman is still critical and fighting for her life today.