ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida said Thursday it is joining a free tuition program for Disney employees.

Under the Disney Aspire education investment program, the company's employees, both full-time and part-time, can get 100 percent tuition. It started last August.

Disney Aspire also reimburses application fees and required books and course materials.

About 40 percent of Disney's 85,000 employees have signed up for classes at colleges.

