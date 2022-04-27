Truck spills beer, barbecue sauce all over Florida highway

Fort Pierce Police Department said I-95 was backed up while crews worked to clean up the mess.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce.

It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday.

Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this time, it's unclear if there were any injuries.

Police said I-95 was backed up while crews worked to clean up the mess.

In photos provided by police, the spill appears to include Busch tall boys and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.

