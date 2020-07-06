VIDEO: Tornado causes damage east of downtown Orlando

A suspected tornado has caused damage in areas south and east of Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A potential tornado has touched down in neighborhoods south and east of Downtown Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says there are numerous reports of damage in the Fern Creek and Conway areas. The city of Orlando is evaluating damage in the area.

First Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz says the Tornado Warnings impacting the Orlando area are caused by outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal, churning in the Gulf of Mexico and heading towards a Gulf Coast landfall.

Numerous videos of funnel clouds in the area have been posted to social media sites, including this one by Orlando NBC station WESH.