Tallahassee man arrested for issuing 'call to arms,' inciting violence at Florida Capitol

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Tallahassee man has been arrested for reportedly attempting to incite violence at the Florida Capitol Building and recruit others to join in.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida arrested Daniel Baker on Friday for transmission, in interstate commerce, of a communication containing a threat to kidnap or to injure.

According to an FBI news release, Baker issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protestors gathered at the Florida Capitol on Sunday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Baker specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms.

FBI agents arrested Baker with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, Baker's social media posts have escalated significantly and he has specifically expressed an intent to become violent.

One of the threats included in the criminal complaint suggests that Baker made threats referencing bombing a Jacksonville campaign office.

The complaint says Baker made a post to his Instagram account that appears to resemble bombs or explosives being dropped from the sky and captioned the post: "Jacksonville nazis gonne (sic) be real sad when this happens to their hq."

The complaint says that in October 2020, the FBI was notified that Baker was using social media to recruit and train like-minded individuals in furtherance of his anti-government agenda.

On social media, Baker reportedly made multiple violent threats to those he claims are white supremacists, fascists and people with different ideologies than his, the complaint says.

Officials say Baker has promoted the killing of United States military officers.

The FBI says media posts also reportedly show that Baker was actively attempting to purchase additional firearms within the last 24-48 hours prior to his arrest.

“The FBI is laser focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who are intent on inciting violence or engaging in criminal activity,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We will not tolerate those who seek to wreak havoc in our communities...help from the public is also critical, and we encourage anyone with information regarding potential violence or criminal activity to contact law enforcement immediately.”