Florida providing mental wellness support for rescue crews at Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — For nearly four days, rescue crews have been sifting through debris and rubble, hoping to find survivors at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse.

Concerns over the toll the laborious work can have on the mental health of the men and women conducting these search and rescue missions have the state sending mental wellness teams to support the crews.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced on Sunday that teams would be heading to South Florida to provide support to Urban Search and Rescue members. Patronis said the peer team members will be on hand to offer any "psychological first aid."

"The members of Florida’s [Urban Search and Rescue] teams are giving everything they have to save lives and support the rescue mission at Surfside," Patronis said in a statement. "Our first responders willingly go into traumatic situations and see things that cannot be unseen."

This Sunday is PTSD Awareness Day which sheds light on the impact traumatic events can have on a person's mental health and well-being.